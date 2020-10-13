Warriors start strong to defeat rivals Drouin in opener

Drouin 6/141 def by Western Park 5/142

Western Park has begun their season on the right foot, downing arch-rival Drouin in a scrappy affair. Winning the toss and batting on a soaked Western Park outfield, the Hawks looked to be the far superior side early on, as Jordan Wyatt marked his return with a quickfire 30.

His departure saw the debut of new skipper Cam McPhan take shape, as he and Josh Maric (46) built a solid partnership that looked to take the game away from the Warriors.

New spinner Harry Wans rebounded well for the home side, as he dragged his new club back into the game with an economical spell, as he and Joel Batson (3-18) put the clamps on. Once McPhan was dismissed the wheels fell off for Drouin and they were restricted to 6-141.

In reply, Western Park performed rather shakily. Jack Armour (15) and Sanjaya Gangodawila (13) created a whirlwind first five overs, but wickets to Simon Gardiner and Mitch Smith dried up the runs. Western Park had their backs against the wall at 4-84 shortly after drinks, setting up a grandstand finish. However, a beautifully paced 51* by coach Sam Batson eased the men in blue over the line with five wickets to spare.