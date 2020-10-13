Trafalgar store hit three times by thieves

Burgled once, burgled twice, burgled three times.

That was the disbelief for the owners of a Trafalgar business last week when they were the target of three burglaries in a matter of days.

Sport 2 Street clothing store is now reeling in the thousands of dollars damage and stolen stock after thieves smashed windows, caused extensive damage and fled with scooters and clothing.

After opening just 10 months ago and then facing a rollercoaster of retail shutdowns during COVID restrictions, the family owned business is beginning to question “why us.”

The silver lining last week was the overwhelming community support that left them lost for words.

At about 12.50am on Sunday, two offenders were captured on security footage at the Contingent St shop smashing their way into the store.

Abbey Hammond said the offenders appeared to make a beeline to the back of the store to remove two Envy Prodigy scooters on display on the back wall.

Security footage showed the offenders then grabbing selections of clothing, mainly menswear, which they stuffed into a large bag.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, offenders returned to the premises.

Attempts to kick in the front glass panels failed, but the force of their attempt caused part of the internal ceiling to collapse.

Abbey said from the security footage, it appears the offenders were scared off when the ceiling fell in and ran from the scene.