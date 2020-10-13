Drouin tops Jindi in COVID Cup D Grade opener

A late flurry of wickets helped Drouin to a hard-fought win over Jindivick. Defending a competitive total, the Hawks were made to work hard early as Michael Dixon (25) and Xavier Van Langenberg (31) got the Jumping Jacks off to a solid start. At 3/73, with both openers back in the pavilion, it fell to Jake Jefferies (33) to keep the scoreboard ticking. A lack of resistance from the middle order saw the chase falter, as Harrison Radcliffe 2/14 and Jimmy Atwal 2/31 gained the upper hand. Earlier in the day Jindivick’s young brigade of bowlers had the Jumping Jacks on top before valuable runs from Ajay Bajwa (33) and Gavin Mills (29) pushed the score into triple figures. Flynn Pallot was the pick of the bowlers with 2/12, receiving good support from Dean Swinburne (2/22) and Flynn Pearson (2/16). Brad Gnaden (2/15) chimed in with two big scalps to close out the home sides innings.

