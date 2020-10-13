Orphaned calf taken in by surrogate mare

An orphaned calf has found comfort in an Australian Stock Horse mare who has “adopted” her young paddock friend.

It was not intentional that Jennifer Emanuel sought out a surrogate mother for the Charolais heifer calf, but Neilma was a natural.

“The Australian Stock Horse is known for being a breed for every need – this certainly shows the versatility and temperament of the stock horse,” she said.

Jennifer’s Darnum property is already home to two rescue alpacas, five heifers, some lambs and ewes and of course her Royal Melbourne Show winning Australian Stock Horses.

The latest addition – Bandy – has made her home on the property, nestling into the comfort of 11-year-old mare Cannibal Creek Neilma.

The young calf was a twin, born with bent front legs and rejected by her mother.

Jennifer has taken on four orphan calves this year to raise, but Bandy was a little special with her crooked legs.

Bottle fed and stabled at night, Bandy is making great progress, with one leg straightened and the other coming good.

During the day, she is lively in the paddock, and has found comfort with Neilma who Jennifer said has “adopted her and letting her suckle.”

“There was shelter in the paddock so I put her (Bandy) in there with Neilma and from there she just mothered the calf.”

Jennifer said she was amazed to watch Neilma protect Bandy, who nestled in and suckled her like a foal.