West Gippsland businesses and residents will have to wait

West Gippsland businesses and residents frustrated at ongoing COVID restrictions will have to wait out the battle to re-open.

Communities are crying out to ease restrictions on hospitality, open up businesses like gyms and dance schools, and allow more social interaction.

But, Member for Eastern Victoria Harriet Shing said current restrictions had to be maintained to minimise the movement of people.

“We are so close. I completely understand the frustrations…(but) I am quite sure people in West Gippsland are keen to protect the low case numbers and minimise the risk of transmission,” she said.

And, Ms Shing said, there will be no boundary changes to remove rural communities like Bunyip, Garfield, Tonimbuk and Tynong from the metropolitan lockdown.

Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood and Nationals Member for Eastern Victoria Melina Bath last week called for the shackles to be removed.

Mr Blackwood has called for clarification that the “ring of steel” will remain in place once metropolitan areas move to step three on October 19.

He said such a move would create further problems for rural towns that border Baw Baw Shire.

Mr Blackwood said local communities on the border of metropolitan and regional zones were already dealing with complex travel and living issues, and a divided step three roadmap would only create more confusion.

He said if the metropolitan and regional border remains in place, there was no reason why regional areas could not move to step four of the roadmap immediately.