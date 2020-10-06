Walking group returns to Warragul

Restrictions are being lowered and the Heart Foundation Walking Groups are looking forward to recommencing, as walkers can now exercise in groups of 10 people. After having smaller and unofficial walks during the lockdown period, the Warragul walking group members are eager to get back on their feet and enjoy their 45 minute to hour-long walks with their traditional coffee break afterwards.

The idea of walking and doing exercise with strangers can seem particularly daunting, but the members agree that people take it in their stride it can be a wonderful way to meet new people and make friends whilst also staying fit and active.

Walk leader Geoff Preston agreed saying that social comes first and walking comes second. Geoff has found it a great commitment, having moved to Warragul three years ago.

West Gippsland Healthcare Group walk coordinator Angela Greenall said the Heart Foundation say that most people join because their doctor tells them they need more exercise, but 90 per cent say they stay because of the friends they make.