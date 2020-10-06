Testing site for COVID-19 moved

Testing for Covid-19 in Warragul yesterday moved to Warragul’s Central Clinic in Normanby St.

The testing centre for Baw Baw Shire residents and those living in some nearby adjoining areas had operated from the Warragul Respiratory Clinic established at the Warragul Specialist Centre in Sutton St since late April.

Manager Mario Gupta said portable buildings had been installed at the rear of Central Clinic to accommodate testing with the contract to conduct tests extended to the end of March next year.

Access to the centre and dedicated parking areas will be via Stoffers St.

It will operate on weekdays from 9am to 1pm.

Bookings are required and can be made online at hotdoc.com.au or by telephoning 5642 6666.

Mr Gupta said that from the day the testing centre opened on April 27 until last Wednesday more than 12,800 people had been tested at Sutton St.

Only nine tests returned a positive result to COVID-19.

Mr Gupta said the number of people seeking tests for the virus had dropped from a peak of about 250 a day to a current rate of about 35.

Warragul was one of six locations in Gippsland where special testing facilities were set up by the Federal Department of Health.

It has been staffed by 14 general practitioners, nine nurses and five administrative staff.