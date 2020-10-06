Sabrina Pabst honoured in Trafalgar

It was a sad day in Trafalgar on Friday following the death of one of the town’s most colourful people, but community spirit ensured every colour of the rainbow was shining for Sabrina Pabst.

Sabrina died in her sleep on September 26. In the days that followed, social media posts paid tribute to one of the town’s “brightest” angels.

She was known for her colourful hair, bright and crazy clothes, and a smile for everyone she spoke to.

On Friday, to coincide with Sabrina’s funeral, Rosie Misuraca and Shona Vines wanted to make sure the town was bright and cheery for one of its most colourful characters.

With COVID-19 restrictions limiting funeral attendees, Rosie and Shona set about bringing colour to the town – decorating the Criterion Hotel with a rainbow of colourful helium balloons and providing balloon packs to local businesses.

Many residents also decorated their letterboxes as personal tributes.

Rosie and Sabrina put the call out to community members to support their colourful tribute “so we can remember how much joy and brightness Sabrina brought to our lives.”