Longwarry rolling towards success

It’s not often you will see an influx of younger players wanting to take up lawn bowls, but for Longwarry Bowls Club, they’ve bucked the trend.

Established in 1977, the club has become a staple among the small community, funded by a group of locals in its formative years.

But the journey has been a rollercoaster. The club began their pennant journey in the West Gippsland league, taking on powerhouses like Berwick and Pakenham, despite the town’s size.

They more than held their own, consistently finishing in the top half of the table and registering a top division side each year. The sport was not as popular back then, but Longwarry managed to grow.

By 2000, the West Gippsland Bowls league was being disbanded and with smaller teams like Longwarry struggling to compete on and off the greens against the growing metropolitan sides, they were looking for a new home.

The facilities were aged, and green maintenance was becoming more expensive.

The club decided to join the Mid Gippsland Bowls league, a promotion relegation league that included teams from Longwarry right through to Traralgon.

Joining division three and finishing runners up, the small 35-member club stunned bigger teams like Traralgon and Morwell. They went on to claim a title the following year in division three and again in division two the year after.

In 2013 the club struggled. They were competing in division two but were relegated to division three resulting in a loss of players.

But a change of fortune returned to them to the path of success.