Gulls hoping to soar in Division 1 comeback

Warragul Cricket Club held their season launch over the weekend, hosting an intraclub practice game as teams prepare to begin the WDCA season on Saturday.

New recruit and batting coach Matthew Wakefield captained one side, while Patty Mulqueen took the reins of the other in the 30 over a side match.

Coach Daniel Best said it was a successful day and it was promising to see the players display their talents, with more than 400 runs scored between the two teams.

“It was a really good sign early to see that. We haven’t had an opportunity to train much and usually it’s a little scratchy early on, but there were plenty of boundaries hit,” Best said.

Wakefield led his side with 52*, while Tim Norton also reached 50* and Pete Smith chipped in with a solid 36 to finish on 7/185. However, it wasn’t enough.

Patty Mulqueen’s side led by Veneet Singh’s 51* off just 20 balls were able to post 5/228 and take the honours on the day. Mulqueen added 35*, while Best himself scored 35* and new addition Steve Fricke also showed his powerful hitting ability, hitting a couple of sixes on his way to 33.

“It’s nice to have a side in that top division once again. We aren’t expecting massive things, it was our first goal to get back in. We just want to be competitive and win games along the way, but this year, who knows what might happen,” Best said.