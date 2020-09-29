Noah Gilbertson aiming for 700km in ride for charity

Many people have taken up cycling during the lockdown, but for one Trafalgar teenager, jumping on his bike and going for a ride means more than exercise.

Eleven-year-old Noah Gilbertson is aiming to ride more than 700km in the month of October as a part of the Great Cycle Challenge, raising funds for childhood cancer. Noah discussed the idea with his mother Kylie after hearing about it from a friend who had participated.

Before beginning his official kilometre tally, Noah has raised $3600 and is currently ranked sixth in Victoria and 14th across Australia for money raised.

Noah has seen donations flood in from family, friends and even the community, with the Darnum store hosting a donation tin.

Kylie said that she was incredibly proud of Noah and the way he wanted to help others.

“Just that he would think of someone else and think of a charity to want to raise money for them, it really is great,” Kylie said.

During September Noah has been taking to the road and increasing his distances, with plenty of practice rides under his belt.

“I normally ride from Trafalgar to Warragul to practice, I’m getting used to riding a bit further now,” Noah said.