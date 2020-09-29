Crime figures increase in Baw Baw Shire

Increased crime in Baw Baw Shire can be largely attributed to opportunistic thefts and property damage rather than crimes targeting individuals, according to local police.

Crime Statistics Agency figures released last week showed an 8.1 per cent increase in recorded offences for the 12-month period ending June 30.

While the figures represent a continued upward trend, overall crime was only slightly up on the previous quarter when a 7.5 per cent increase was recorded.

There were 4801 offences recorded for the period, compared to 4718 for the same period last year.

Warragul Police senior sergeant Peter Shallard said while there was an increase in crime, people should feel safe in their homes because Baw Baw was a safe area.

“The crime we have is largely opportunistic crime – opportunistic damage and opportunistic theft. So people should feel safe in their homes.

“It is largely property crime that is our issue, it is not necessarily violent crime,” he said.

Sen sgt Shallard said a positive feature of the statistics was the crime clean up rate in the Baw Baw area.

Of the 4801 reported offences, only 34.1 per cent were classed as unsolved.

Sen sgt Shallard said this meant more than 65 per cent were resolved, often resulting in someone arrested and charged.

He said the crime clearance rate across the region was one of the highest in the state. “We solve a lot of the crime that is reported to us.”