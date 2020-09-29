Council nominations close, sixteen candidates to vie for positions

Sixteen candidates will vie for nine councillor positions on Baw Baw Shire Council when they face election next month.

At the close of nominations last Tuesday, there were five candidates in the Central Ward, seven in East Ward and four in West Ward.

Seven of the nine sitting councillors have all sought re-election. Former mayor Mikaela Power and Cr Jessica O’Donnell have not renominated.

Ballot papers will be mailed out to voters between October 6 and October 8. Votes must be lodged with the Victorian Electoral Commission by October 23. Everyone registered on the electoral roll over the age of 18 must vote.

In the Central Ward, candidates in ballot paper order are Jazmin Tauru, Danny Goss, Joe Gauci, Wayne Farnham and Farhat Firdous.

East ward attracted the biggest field with seven candidates in ballot paper order being Peter Kostos, Michael Leaney, Teresa Mitchell, Graeme Hart, Inge Mitchell, Arfa Khan and Darren Wallace.

In the West Ward, the four candidates in ballot paper order include Benjamin Lucas, Tricia Jones, Annemarie McCabe and Keith Cook.

The Gazette last week used a Facebook Forum to ask readers what they would be looking for in their candidates and some of the issues that were important.

Responses indicated they wanted councillors to represent local communities and any political affiliations should be declared.

Planning and development were common themes, including sustainability of housing developments, placement, block size and ecological impacts.