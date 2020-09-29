Caleb Serong claims Rising Star award after stellar debut season

Caleb Serong’s stellar debut AFL season has been capped off, claiming two end of season awards last week.
Serong was first recognised by his peers, voted the AFL Players best first year player.
He was then named the NAB AFL Rising Star, claiming 48 of a possible 50 votes to win the Ron Evans Medal from Gold Coast’s Noah Anderson.
Speaking to Fox Footy’s Sarah Jones on Thursday night, Serong thanked his junior club for the opportunity he was given early on in his development.
“Initially playing senior footy when I was a bit younger, I was an outside player, but I really appreciated that opportunity at the Warragul Football Club,” he said.
Speaking with fremantle.com.au, Serong said his goal for the year was to simply play AFL football.
“My biggest goal at the start of the year was to play AFL footy and to make my debut, ideally to just keep my spot in the team. I think I set a few goals from the shutdown period just to initially debut and once I made my debut, I didn’t want to give up my spot in the team,” he said.
Serong also thanked his family, friends and supporters, who have encouraged him from afar during the COVID-19 affected season.
