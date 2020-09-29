Aperloo Bakery wins awards at National Best Pie and Pastie Competition

Warragul’s Aperloo Bakery has snared 11 medals, including two gold, at the National Best Pie and Pastie Competition.

The gold medals were for its beef brisket and Japeleno pie in the flavoured beef pie section and its Tuscan chicken pie in the poultry class.

Aperloo certainly made a mark with its flavoured beef pies where the gold medal winner was not its only entry to impress the tastes of the judges.

It also picked up three silver medals in the section for its brisket and cheddar, pepper and caramelised onion and beef and caramelised onion pies.

The local bakery that was up against strong competition from across Australia added another four silver medals to its tally, two for its traditional pasties as well as for its Jamacian goat and roast lamb and vegetable pies.

Rounding off the collection of medals were bronzes for a plain mince beef pie and a gourmet pork and roasted fennel pie.

Part owner at Aperloo’s Di Johnstone was thrilled with the success at the competition run in conjunction with the Baking Industry Trade Show held in Sydney.

The event was deferred from early in the year and transferred from the initial venue in Melbourne due to coronavirus restrictions.

Interstate entries were frozen before being sent to Sydney, the cost borne this year by one of the competition’s sponsors.