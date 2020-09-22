Warragul Tennis Club get grant boost

ANZ bank has announced that the Warragul Tennis Club will be one of 20 recipients of its Community Grant program, which helps to support and develop local tennis clubs that deliver the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots program.

Warragul will be awarded a $10,000 grant, alongside merchandise, equipment, signage and access to a local ANZ specialist to help with finances.

The club is hoping to use the grant to future proof their club by building a kitchen in the club rooms and create a canteen. This new space will encourage parents and the community to stay and watch their children play, while also being able to socialise with other club members and parents. They are hoping this can continue to actively build their membership base when it is deemed safe to do so.

Club president Phil Ashcroft said the grant was going to make a big difference for the tennis club. “It’s going to enable us to create a really great social atmosphere. We are continuing to build that family atmosphere and now we can cater for that further,” Ashcroft said.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley also said it was a great opportunity to see the tennis club further their prosperity.

“This is a wonderful opportunity allowing Warragul Tennis Club to make some exciting changes and provide their members with the best experience possible,” he said.