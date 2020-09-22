Skaters and riders return to the skate park

Skaters and riders alike have returned to the bowls and grind rails to perfect their tricks once again as the Warragul skate park opened after the easing of restrictions.

Adhering to social distancing and with many having masks for use when not riding, skaters enjoyed the opportunity to hit the park after a long layoff.

Scooter rider Ben Stanfield said that while in lockdown he decided to take matters into his own hands, not letting the restrictions prevent him from enjoying his favourite past time.

“It wasn’t that bad, I ended up building my own ramp so I could use that. I mostly missed coming down to ride with my mates and seeing them,” Ben said.

Before lockdown Ben had been perfecting his backflip, which he was able to land upon his return to the park on Thursday, but said it took some time to believe he could do it at the park.

“I’ve been riding for about two and a half years and to do the backflip I had to really get my confidence up. I did a lot of them into the airbags at indoor parks before trying outside,” Ben said.