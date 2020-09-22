Restaurants, cafes and hotels reopen after lockdown

Most restaurants, cafes, hotels and clubs in Baw Baw Shire that have been closed or had substantially reduced their operations due to COVID-19 restrictions are back in business, or plan to be soon, in limited capacities.

While glad to be able to get customers back in their premises and provide some in-house meals and drinks, there is plenty of disappointment among the operators that the restrictions weren’t eased further.

Because of the limited number of customers allowed on premises all that are open, or soon to open, urge people to pre-book.

The strict social distancing, customer identification and hygiene requirements under the “step three” restrictions generally accepted as still being necessary although some are highly critical of the limitations on the number of customers permitted on premises.

Warragul Country Club’s chief executive officer Michael Hodge described last week’s easing to “step three” as extremely disappointing after the club had been forced to close since early August.

The country club re-opened last Friday afternoon and daily trading hours will be 11am to 3pm with two sittings for lunch and dinner.

It will be able to cater for 20 people in the clubhouse and 50 outdoors.

Mr Hodge said the opening would not be worthwhile without JobKeeper payments and he said he understood a survey in which he took part indicated many clubs in Victoria were remaining shut.

Warragul Downtowner general manager Jenny Smith said the club would re-open but confined to a maximum of 20 people split between its bistro and function room.

She said she would have liked the to see the latest easing of restrictions go further.

It’s a matter of taking what we can get and there are so many rules to follow, Ms Smith said.

Under step three, emphasis is on outdoor dining where, if there is sufficient space to meet separation rules, up to 50 patrons can be accommodated.