Residents will go to the polls in the east ward of Baw Baw

Residents in the east of Baw Baw Shire will be definitely going to the polls for council elections next month.

Five candidates have nominated for the three vacancies in the east ward which will force voters to cast their preference.

But, as of yesterday afternoon, the number of candidates for the central and west wards may not result in elections for those wards.

Nine candidates had formally nominated for election yesterday afternoon. Nominations close at noon today.

An election is guaranteed in the east ward where sitting councillors Peter Kostos, Michael Leaney and Darren Wallace have nominated.

Inge Mitchell, a former Narracan Shire councillor, also has nominated.

Yarragon resident Graeme Hart also has indicated he will nominate for the east ward.

In the central ward, current mayor Danny Goss has nominated, as well as Jazmin Tauru of Warragul. Sitting councillor Joe Gauci also has advertised his intentions to stand.

For the west ward, there are three nominations including sitting councillors Keith Cook and Tricia Jones. Ben Lucas of Drouin also has nominated.

Sitting councillors Mikaela Power and Jessica O’Donnell are not renominating.

In Cardinia Shire, there are nine wards with one councillor to be elected in each ward.

The two wards covering Bunyip to Nar Nar Goon and south to Catani and Yannathan are Bunyip and Westernport wards.