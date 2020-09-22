Last minute reprieve for Thorpdale Kindergarten

A community fight to save the Thorpdale Kindergarten has been given a reprieve – for the short term at least.

With no consultation or warning, parents were advised last Wednesday that Thursday’s session would be the last until building issues could be resolved.

The announcement left families and the Thorpdale Public Hall Committee bewildered.

But there is no greater fight than the determination of a small community when it faces the loss of one of its most important assets.

Within 48 hours, YMCA agreed to a proposal to relocate term four kindergarten sessions to Thorpdale Primary School instead of Trafalgar.

Thorpdale Kindergarten parents advisory committee co-ordinator Emma Steendam said there had been zero communication from YMCA leading to Wednesday’s announcement.

Ms Steendam said YMCA advised them via email the kindergarten students would be relocated to Trafalgar next term because works needed to be undertaken on the public hall.

The kindergarten has operated from a section of the public hall since 1979. It has its own security gate entry to the kindergarten and extensive outside play area.

“We’ve never been told about any works…there is no works schedule and no contractors.

“We need some answers…we need to know what the issues are because we haven’t been consulted at all,” Ms Steendam said.

Parents said they had been given little information from YMCA.

Ms Steendam said the email stated “we will look to come back to Thorpdale” and parents were worried there was no guarantee or commitment to return students to Thorpdale.

“If we send them to Trafalgar, we might not get them back.

“We have 20 kids in three and four-year-old kinder so enrolments are not an issue.

The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) public hall is managed by a local committee of management, who also was given no warning of the YMCA decision.

“They’ve told me $60,000 needs to be spent but no information is forthcoming,” she said.