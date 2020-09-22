Healy hoping to propel Hallora in 2020/21

Hallora and Western Park Cricket Clubs have wasted no time in getting back to cricket as restrictions eased last week, giving them a chance to train and catch up for the first time since March.

With some sides still unable to train due to being in the metro area, Hallora found themselves able to have a light session. Adhering to all necessary COVID protocols set by Cricket Victoria, it was a chance for new coach Damon Healy to finally take the reins and meet his new teammates.

Healy, who has come from Drouin said he is looking forward to the new opportunity and said being able to get out for a hit was a huge positive for the community and players alike.

“As soon as it got lifted and we put the things in place we needed to, I think just getting everyone here, it’s just good to see everyone really. It will be fantastic for a lot of people being able to come out and play community sport again,” Healy said.

Healy hasn’t been able to see his teammates train but was excited at the prospect of being able to use the Covid Cup to give the younger players a chance to prove themselves.

“It’s a really good opportunity to see some of the kids play. I haven’t seen them at training, so we will be able to give some a chance in different situations and show them what Division 1 looks like,” Healy said.

With the side denied the opportunity to claim the Division 1 title last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Healy said he believes they still have the group to make another run at the premiership.

An opening batsman at Drouin, he said his move to Hallora was motivated by the opportunity to explore an area he’s passionate about.

“It’s a new challenge for myself. I wanted to get into coaching and it’s a really good group. Having a few in metro will be a challenge, but some have already commented on young Liam Serong who has picked up a yard of pace, so that’s exciting,” Healy said.

“I’m a big believer in coaching, not just running the nets. I want to be involved in the juniors and help develop kids more,” he added.

Healy will no doubt be ready when he faces his old side Drouin as well and expects the contest to be a tough one, with family and close friends still at the club.