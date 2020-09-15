WDCA reveal plans for 2020/21 season

It will be a different looking Warragul and District Cricket Association to start season 2020/21, with a five week one day tournament hoping to begin on October 3 providing restrictions are relaxed.

In a meeting held last week, the WDCA looked at how they may be able to get cricketers on the park as soon as restrictions allow. With teams located in both the regional and metro area, the committee decided on the tournament which includes a final to start, with a 14-week two-day season to follow.

The appropriately named “Covid Cup” one day tournament will sit separately from the WDCA season, with president Michael Nielson saying it’s a good opportunity for teams to see cricket played.

“We deciphered the numbers and are hopeful that we can start on October 3. We wanted to get people playing and decided that a one-day format would work the best and will be run like the mid-year 20/20 competition,” Nielson said.

For Cardinia based clubs, they still may be able to participate in the one-day tournament, providing they are able to field a side with players located in the regional area. It may also see some teams combine to fill a side for the Covid Cup depending on numbers.

Following the Covid Cup, the WDCA are hoping to see the 14-week two-day season go ahead with all clubs involved, providing the metro area has met the COVID-19 roadmap triggers for recreational sport. This would see the cricket season completed by the end of March and in time for the 2021 football season.

Clubs were notified on Sunday about the new format, with Nielson hoping the attraction of playing sport for the first time in nearly six months may see more people get involved.

“I think anyone who can play will want to be playing, it’s not a serious competition, we’ll have a trophy, but it’s not the be all and end all, it’s purely about getting some cricket going and it could be a good warmup for the two day season,” Nielson said. “From those I’ve spoken to, people are just hanging to play and they are happy with the idea,” he added.