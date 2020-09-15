Regional Victoria on cusp of even fewer COVID-19 restrictions

Regional Victoria is on the cusp of fewer COVID-19 restrictions, according to Premier Daniel Andrews.

Speaking at yesterday morning’s press conference Mr Andrews said he may be able to make further announcements tomorrow.

He said any further steps would be subject to case numbers and data.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 in regional Victoria today and the rolling 14-day average is 3.9.

“Regional Victoria is on the cusp of taking the next step. It is about taking big steps, but safe steps to open up regional Victoria.

He said it was a matter of reopening in safe and steady steps.

“if we don’t do that this virus can get away from us very quickly.”

We want to open up and stay open, get numbers low and keep them low.

Mr Andrews said there would be grants for outdoor dining which would include Perspex screens, umbrellas and bollards where necessary.

He said it could be a new look which could stay well past COVID-19.

He said the government would work with local government to ensure there was an urgent response to applications for outdoor dining from cafés and restaurants.

“We don’t want bureaucratic delays,” he said.