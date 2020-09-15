Regional saleyards at Longwarry a step closer

A regional saleyards development at Longwarry has moved a step closer to approval while Victorian Livestock Exchange has indicated its proposed Bunyip North development has been “set aside.”

Longwarry Saleyards Pty Ltd was granted Environment Protection Authority works approval on Friday for its $13 million development in Thornell Rd.

The application, with no objection from the EPA, could be presented to Baw Baw Shire later this month for determination.

And while it appeared there could be a race to establish a new regional saleyards, VLE managing director Brian Paynter has confirmed his focus was on the Pakenham site.

“We’ve got Bunyip as a potential future site and that’s where it is at the moment.

“The property purchased at Bunyip has been set aside for a possible future site if and when it is needed,” he said.

In November last year, VLE purchased land off Tonimbuk Rd, with Princes Hwy frontage, and outlined a proposal for a major new regional saleyards operation.

But Mr Paynter confirmed it was “business as usual” at Pakenham at the moment and that was where VLE’s focus would continue.

Longwarry Saleyards Pty Ltd has welcomed the EPA’s works approval, which spokesperson Neil Darby said was a “good step forward.”