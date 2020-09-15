New Crows ready to fly at Longwarry

The word opportunity is often used in conjunction with sport and one determined young woman who knows the true meaning of opportunity more than most, is Erin Maxwell.

Erin watched a lot of cricket over summers, sitting alongside her mother Narelle as they watched her brother Leighton play. Playing hadn’t crossed her mind, until one morning while watching, Narelle suggested she join the team.

With junior girls in the WDCA permitted to play two years below their age group, it meant Erin was able to join her brothers under 12 side for the 2015/16 season.

She quickly became accustomed to the game, with everyone rotating when it came to batting and bowling on Saturday morning. It was only when she moved into the under 14 side that she began to experience something that would continue throughout her career.

“I got too old to play under 12s, so I moved up. I don’t think I had a bat for 10 weeks in a row and pretty much the same when it came to bowling, I just got an over here or there, I didn’t really get a go,” she said.

As the only girl in the side she was beginning to feel distant, but despite this she persisted and fortunately came across the Gippsland Pride team. Gippsland Pride is an all-girls side that gave the opportunity to young girls who wanted to further their skills in cricket through coaching and development. It was an opportunity Erin hoped she could grab, knowing she could become a better player.

At her first training session the nerves began to kick in. She didn’t know anyone, and the rest of the team had been playing together for a couple of years. It wasn’t until she spoke with coach Chelsea Moscritt that she began to fall in love with the game.

“She sat me down when I was nervous and told me, just have fun, the girls are great and go and enjoy it. She made me that little bit more confident and gave me the belief that I deserved my spot in the team,” Erin said.