Local cafes ready to embrace idea of outdoor dining

Warragul cafes are seemingly embracing the idea of outdoor dining which will be allowed in the next step of easing COVID-19 restrictions in regional Victoria.

Currently hospitality can only offer takeaway and delivery under Premier Daniel Andrews’ regional roadmap to reopening.

However, under the next stage – “step three” – hospitality can offer predominantly outdoor seated service with density limits and a group limit of 10.

With spring in the air, several café owners indicated they are looking into establishing outdoor dining areas for the first time in readiness for stage three.

Sonny Banjara of Untitled Café and Bar is keen to offer outdoor dining with distancing limits once given the green light.

“For us, it’s a bit easier just doing takeaway. But if they let people sit outside now the weather is nice, we would (offer it). If it happens.”

Mr Banjara said the business was currently doing alright with its takeaway model and indoor dining would be difficult to offer moving forward due to their narrow floorspace.

Having recently opened its doors, Streatside Café and Eatery is already trying to gain permits for outdoor dining for when restrictions ease.

Head chef Angelo Raso said there was confusion about the staged re-opening and he had been told many different things.

Whilst embracing takeaway only under the current restrictions, Mr Raso said dining in would be a key feature of their business.

“We want a family environment; bring the town in and be part of us. It’s hard to do that at the moment with takeaway.”