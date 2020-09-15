Kind gesture from Seth shines through during pandemic

During the coronavirus pandemic, some residents’ bins have been going out more than themselves but remembering to bring them in has been helped by a kind-hearted boy in Trafalgar.

Fifteen-year-old Seth O’Brien, who has non-verbal autism, began bringing in his neighbours’ bins in March when COVID-19 hit Australia. He has continued his Tuesday afternoon good deed ever since.

The job, which takes him around 20 minutes, has been a mainstay for Seth when he returns from Warragul and District Specialist School where he is in Year 9.

“One day we were in the middle of home schooling and he saw the truck come, he went and got the bins, then headed off down the street and brought in the neighbours too,” mother Susan O’Brien said.

“I was a little worried about what the neighbours might think, but most know Seth and he’s had a really good response from them. He’s had a few thank-you notes and gifts as well, with most leaving the bins out for Seth to bring in,” Susan added.

It’s not just residents on his street in Trafalgar who have recognised the great work from Seth, with Susan’s niece posting a photo of him collecting the neighbours’ bins on the popular Bin Isolation Outing Facebook page, with the photo receiving over 7000 likes and 2000 comments.

“She messaged me and said Seth had gone viral, he’s had encouraging messages from all over the world, from the UK to America. It’s overwhelming to see the comments and support for him,” Susan said.