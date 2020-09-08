Western Park players with more to play for this WDCA season

Western Park cricketers will have extra motivation this year with the club partnering with the Corey Maric Youth Support Foundation for the upcoming WDCA season to raise funds for mental health.

In an initiative led by recruit Jack Armour, some of the Warriors players will be donating to the mental health foundation, pledging money out of their own pockets in accordance with their performances.

The Corey Maric Youth Support Foundation was formed following the tragic death of sixteen-year-old Corey in May last year.

Armour said he has always hoped to get involved in such an initiative after seeing former Drouin cricketer Jordan Wyatt raise money for Mindful Aus at Casey.

“I’ve always wanted to team up with a charity through sport. It’s a pretty important topic in this time with everything going on. The donation side of things is good, but the conversation starter is the most important part,” Armour said.

Partnering with the Corey Maric Youth Support Foundation was one that resonated with Armour and many others at Western Park, with the Marics living in Warragul and Corey being involved with the Warragul Football Club.

“It’s a very local charity and one I think really resonates with many of us who played with or knew Corey and the family in various sports,” Armour added.

The Western Park players who have signed up will be donating in line with their runs made, wickets claimed, catches taken and milestones reached.

Jack will be donating $1 for every run he makes and $10 for every catch, while captain coach Sam Batson has also jumped on board, donating $3 for every wicket and $1 for every run, as well as $50 for every duck he makes at the crease.

Zane Harper, Harry Wans, Jason Batson and Chris Wettenhall also will be helping raise funds for the foundation,

Established by his family, the Marics are hoping the foundation can help bring much needed support to the region.