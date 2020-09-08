Passion the drive for Dave at Drouin

When Noel Sharpe loaded his cricket gear into the car during the mild summer mornings, he always had one supporter with him, someone whose passion for the game would one day emulate his own.

A quintessential knockabout country kid, David Sharpe grew up just a few kilometres west of Warrnambool in the small town of Koroit. There, his passion for sports would grow as he watched his father play, always hopeful for a boundary so he could return the ball, or a call up to the team to field when they were short.

It was always football in the winter and cricket in the summer.

As a 17-year-old, he found himself up against some of the best talent in the Warrnambool region and the fire began to burn. He was a talented batsman as well as a sharp fielder.

After finishing Year 12 at Hawkesdale College, Sharpe decided to attend university in Melbourne and joined the Hawthorn Waverley team while studying his teaching degree, playing a few seasons in the twos and threes division. He was playing for fun and it wasn’t until his next move that his passion for the game evolved.

Landing a job in Maffra out of university, he joined the Sale-Maffra side but he wasn’t 100 per cent committed.

“I wasn’t really serious there either I was just mucking around really. I hadn’t learnt the game and my own game well enough,” Sharpe said.

A young PE teacher, in 2001 Sharpe made the move to Drouin Secondary College where he was teaching two talented cricketers, Blair Weller and Trevor Gardiner. They were both playing in the under 16s and one day asked Sharpe if he would be interested in playing at Drouin.

However, another teacher at the time was playing at Hallora and it saw Sharpe head out to train with them. As time went by, both Trevor and Blair didn’t give up, continuing to chip away at their teacher.