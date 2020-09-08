Farmers desperate to save Warragul weekly calf market

Farmers and agents are desperately trying to save Warragul’s weekly calf market.

Since the closure of Warragul Saleyards last December, local livestock agents negotiated a compromise with Victorian Livestock Exchange to continue weekly calf markets at the facility and two dairy sales each month.

However, the arrangement will end in March.

Farmers were last week adamant the calf market needed to be retained or they would lose premium prices.

On behalf of agents, Alex Scott and Staff agent Neil Darby has written to VLE pleading a case for VLE to extend the calf and dairy sales for 12 months.

“Without the calf market it is a real blow to dairy farmers. There’s nowhere we can take it.

“VLE think we will be forced to take it down there (Pakenham) but they don’t have the facilities and farmers don’t want to go there,” he said.

Mr Darby said he had not received a formal response but said VLE chief executive officer Brian Paynter last week indicated there would be no extension.

Mr Darby said agents had negotiated with Lardner Park to enable dairy sales to continue at the Lardner Park cattle facilities.

“But there are no other facilities for a calf market. It would only be scale operators that could take them.

“We have 500 plus calves here each week and half of those are being bought to be reared.