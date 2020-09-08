Easing of restrictions in regional Victoria to begin next week

Stage three restrictions will ease across regional Victoria from next week but the staged roadmap to “COVID normal” will be a slow journey.

Case numbers rather than dates will trigger when restrictions ease through each of the four steps announced by Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday.

The roadmap announced by Mr Andrews will see regional areas, which yesterday had a combined total of 95 active cases, skip straight to the second step.

Regional Victoria will move to the third step when the daily average number of cases in 14 days is less than five and there are zero cases with an unknown source in regional areas in 14 days.

The trigger for Victoria to return to “COVID normal” will be no new cases for 28 days (statewide), no active cases (statewide) and no outbreaks of concern in others states or territories.

Metropolitan municipalities, including Cardinia Shire, will continue in stage four restrictions until September 28, with only minor changes to daily exercise and extending the curfew to 9pm.

From midnight on Sunday, there will be some relief to regional communities including:

Social - up to five people from two households can meet outdoors for social interaction;

Visitors to the home - "single person bubble" with one nominated visitor if living alone or single parent (all children under 18);

Restaurants and cafes open for takeaway and delivery only;