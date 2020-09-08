Drug house in Drouin among five homes raided

A drug house in Drouin was one of five addresses targeted in a Southern Metro police operation last Thursday that hauled more than $1.5 million worth of cannabis.

Divisional Response Unit police arrested five people following a series of warrants executed at Drouin, Pakenham, Springvale South, Springvale and Patterson Lakes.

More than 500 cannabis plants, a large quantity of dried cannabis and cash was seized from the properties.

The value of the seizure is estimated to be $1.5 million dollars.

A 30-year-old Springvale South man was charged with cultivating, trafficking and possessing a commercial quantity of cannabis and dealing with property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

A 47-year-old Springvale man was charged with cultivating, trafficking and possessing a commercial quantity of cannabis and dealing with property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

A 43-year-old Keysborough also was charged with cultivating, trafficking and possessing a commercial quantity of cannabis and dealing with property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

The three men were all remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

A fourth man, a 19-year-old Springvale man was charged with cultivating, trafficking and possessing a commercial quantity of cannabis. He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on November 16.

A 30-year-old Springvale man was released pending further enquiries.

Police said the arrests were part of an ongoing operation to disrupt a major organised drug syndicate cultivating and trafficking cannabis.