90 year old grandfather attacked at home in Warragul

A 90-year-old grandfather attacked in his Tarago Crt home on Thursday night was described as a “kind and gentle” man who always felt safe in Warragul.

Rhiannon and Kimberley Damsma said their grandfather Pieter De Graaf had finished his dinner and was getting ready for bed when two men allegedly forced entry into his home on Thursday night.

His granddaughters made an emotional plea for anyone with information to come forward.

“It’s totally unprovoked and we don’t understand how it has happened to someone as kind and gentle as him,” Kimberley Damsma said.

Baw Baw CIU detectives have no leads on the random attack that detective senior constable Ashley Bell described as “vicious.”

Det sen const Bell said investigators were not ruling anything out and offenders may have known Mr de Graaf lived on his own.

He said it appeared offenders cut off power at the house before forcing their way in.

The incident occurred at about 7.10pm on Thursday night.

Det sen const Bell said the victim heard some noises and went to the door when it appears two men forced their way in.

He said the victim’s memory of the events were scratchy, saying he suffered minor injuries and possibly concussion.

Det sen const Bell said it was a brazen attack on a vulnerable man. “It’s quite a vicious thing to happen to a 90-year-old.”

“We believe he regained consciousness and called out to a neighbour for help,” he said.

Detectives said the offenders approached the 90-year-old occupant and made demands for money before assaulting him and knocking him unconscious.

The house was ransacked, and it is unknown what was stolen.