Thorpdale Primary School creates Kindness Station

An act of kindness by Thorpdale Primary School to create some positivity in the current challenging times has snowballed across the community.

Building on an idea by teacher Alice Kenneth, students and staff created a “Kindness Station” near the entrance to the grounds.

Initially the stall was stocked with excess food from the school’s breakfast program and flowers from the school’s garden but in no time was boosted with donations of eggs, fresh vegetables, home-baked treats, books and toys.

Ms Kenneth said her idea came from wanting the children at the school to think of others and learn how doing something for someone else would make them feel good.

She said the message to students was encouraging them to thing about kind acts they could do for others.

It is hoped people take something that makes them smile or leave something that makes others smile, she said.

The school has 54 students with some students currently on site every day during remote learning.

The students attending each day have taken on the tasks of stocking the kindness station.

Ms Kenneth said members of the Thorpdale community had embraced the initiative.

“Everybody has really taken to it…we have had lots of really positive and happy responses,” she said.