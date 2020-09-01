Home News Thorpdale Primary School creates Kindness Station

Thorpdale Primary School creates Kindness Station

Posted on by editor
Thorpdale primary school students Chace Mara, Indie Earle, Kane Earle, Brax Mara and Seth Earle showcase some of the donations to the school’s Kindness Station.

Thorpdale primary school students Chace Mara, Indie Earle, Kane Earle, Brax Mara and Seth Earle showcase some of the donations to the school’s Kindness Station.

An act of kindness by Thorpdale Primary School to create some positivity in the current challenging times has snowballed across the community.
Building on an idea by teacher Alice Kenneth, students and staff created a “Kindness Station” near the entrance to the grounds.
Initially the stall was stocked with excess food from the school’s breakfast program and flowers from the school’s garden but in no time was boosted with donations of eggs, fresh vegetables, home-baked treats, books and toys.
Ms Kenneth said her idea came from wanting the children at the school to think of others and learn how doing something for someone else would make them feel good.
She said the message to students was encouraging them to thing about kind acts they could do for others.
It is hoped people take something that makes them smile or leave something that makes others smile, she said.
The school has 54 students with some students currently on site every day during remote learning.
The students attending each day have taken on the tasks of stocking the kindness station.
Ms Kenneth said members of the Thorpdale community had embraced the initiative.
“Everybody has really taken to it…we have had lots of really positive and happy responses,” she said.

    Tagged with: , , , ,
    Posted in News, Thorpdale Primary School

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature