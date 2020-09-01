Taylah shoots to the top level

The rivalry that blossoms between siblings can help foster the competitive juices needed to succeed. For Taylah Giliam, growing up with two younger brothers and battling it out with them on the quarter court at home, it has been no different.

Growing up on a dairy farm at Nilma North, Taylah quickly found a love for the outdoors. She would head out onto the farm and feed the calves for her parents, a job that she continues to do today, and continues to enjoy.

While basketball takes up much of Taylah’s time, that was not always the case for the budding star, who only began playing competitively when her parents signed her up to the Chalkies team in the Warragul and District Basketball Association.

“I always loved being active, I was actually more of a horse rider when I was younger actually, but then mum and dad signed me up for basketball and I loved it straight away, the team aspect and all the things that came with it, training, playing and wanting to get better,” she said.

Playing domestic basketball in her hometown, she was enjoying the time with her friends, but it became apparent that Taylah had a gift and a chance to take her talents further. During her under 14 year, she tried out for the Warragul Warriors A squad side but was devastated when she wasn’t picked.

“I was pretty distraught that I missed out on that. I think that was a pivotal moment for me though, that was the moment I knew I wanted to do this, I wanted to play basketball,” she said.

Standing at 173 centimetres, Taylah, by her own admission, is a little smaller than most of her opponents but her determination and eagerness to become the best player she can possibly be has never wavered.