New book highlights Australia’s many woolsheds

Andrew Chapman and his camera have been inseparable companions for decades.

They travelled extensively as Mr Chapman, a resident of Warragul for the past five years after moving from the Dandenong Ranges, followed his photographic career with newspapers, national magazines, freelancing and making photographic documentaries.

There was one field of photography that he particularly fell in love with during his extensive travels – the Australian wool industry and especially the shearing sheds.

Late last year he released his second book, in partnership with ABC TV Landline reporter Tim Lee, titled “Woolsheds: Volume 2”.

A third book is scheduled for release in October.

Mr Chapman’s first venture into book publishing on the industry was in 2012 with sales exceeding 20,000 making it a highly successful book by contemporary measures.

“Woolsheds: Volume 2” contains photographs from across the country including a wide collection from Gippsland, many of the sheds now left to the elements as the wool industry changed or victims of a lack of some tender loving care.

But there’s also plenty of photos that show the shearers at work and the loyal sheepdogs.

The book has captured an intimate historical look at the times when “Australia rode on the sheep’s back”.