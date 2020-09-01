Mid Gippsland league accepts six clubs for 2021 season

The Mid Gippsland Football Netball League will accept the six Alberton league teams for next season, after a vote last Monday night at a special general meeting.
The league voted to accept the six clubs with an overwhelming majority, with just one club opposed.
This means the league will swell in size to a 15-team competition once Fish Creek, Foster, Meeniyan Dumbalk United, Tarwin, Stony Creek and Toora join for 2021.
The league will not be changing its name, with the six clubs falling directly under the Mid Gippsland Football Netball League name for 2021.
Spokesperson for the Mid Gippsland league Rob Popplestone said that it had been an interesting little period for the league.
“I think it’s been a testing period no question, but one side of it, we were able to focus on the future while we weren’t playing footy, so I think we didn’t have any distractions and now we’ve been able to take a few steps forward,” Popplestone said.
Concerns were raised by the clubs on how far they would be travelling for football, with the longest distance being Hill End to Toora seeing players and parents travelling 90 minutes each way.
Mr Popplestone said that while the travel did cause unease, work is being done on how that may be alleviated for both the Alberton and Mid Gippsland clubs.
“There were concerns, but at the end of the day we are going to try and see teams travel just three times to the Alberton area, and vice versa,” Mr Popplestone said.
A few clubs also raised the issue of jumper clashes, with some teams in the Alberton league displaying the same colours as those in Mid Gippsland.
“We need to keep that in mind and I think we may get some support for an away strip for some clubs and feel we can work through that,” Mr Popplestone said.
