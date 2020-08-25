Three generations of life memberships for Hammond family at Thorpdale

The Hammond family is the heartbeat of the Thorpdale Football Netball Club, evidenced in its three generations of life memberships.
The Hammond name has been associated with Thorpdale Football Club for decades. Pioneered by life member Gloria Hammond, it was only right that her son Mick and his family would become revered members of the club.
“My mother Gloria ran the canteen when I was a kid. It really began there, my brother played, and I remember going down to watch the fellas play and thought, one day I want to play seniors for Thorpdale,” Mick said.
That day came in the early 1970s, when Mick debuted for the side. A dairy farmer, he met his wife Pam who was also a dairy farmer and balanced his football with his work, which he said sometimes crossed over.
“When I was milking cows, I remember one game halfway through the season, we had four kids by then and we were playing Hill End. I played the game, went into the rooms, put my overalls on and went home to get the cows in and start milking. It was sometimes tough, but you just did it,” he said.
It led to Mick deciding to play a few reserves games during the prime of his career, which saw him at one stage sitting high up in the best and fairest count in both seniors and reserves in the same season.
Mick and the family decided to move on from the dairy farm when he was 33, where he took a job working at the open cut mine at Loy Yang. This move enabled him to have more time with the family, as well as finally do something he’d never done before in football.
“I’d never done a pre-season until I was 33, it made such a difference to my footy. Beforehand I would just turn up a week before the season and play, it made a huge difference,” he said.
By this time, Pam was volunteering in the canteen and Mick was continuing to fill roles that needed it, so much so, that he became president.
