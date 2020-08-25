Motel and retail development could change Drouin’s streetscape

A $7.5 million motel and retail development proposal could change the face of Drouin’s streetscape.

Plans have been unveiled for a major multi-level development that features accommodation, restaurant, a rooftop bar and seven retail premises.

The development, submitted to Baw Baw Shire Council, outlines A1 Developments’ plans to reinvigorate the former Edwards Engineering site in Princes Way.

A1 Developments’ Leigh Rees said it was an exciting development.

“It is exciting and something the town’s needed for a long time.

“I have been excited before and it hasn’t come off but hopefully this one does,” he said.

Mr Rees said the development included additional carparking, excess to planning scheme requirements.

He said the development also would incorporate memorabilia to display the history of Edwards Engineering on the site.

“I am born and bred Drouin and I worked at Edwards when I was a kid,” he said.

Mr Rees said local contractors would be employed for construction, estimating 50 to 80 people would be employed during the construction period.

“It will all be local labour, I believe strongly in that,” he said.