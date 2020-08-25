Jean Smith celebrates 100th birthday

If celebrating her 100th birthday on August 15 wasn’t a big enough milestone in itself for Jean Smith, a Baptist Abbey Gardens resident at Warragul, for the Australian Women’s Army Service World War 2 veteran the day also marked the 75th anniversary of the end of the war.

Jean is very proud of her war service, initially as a typist and then with the Chemical Warfare Unit that undertook extensive research into the effects of mustard gas and other gases that could be used in warfare.

But the war also had its personal sadness for her.

She married her first husband Leslie Wilkin five weeks before he was shipped off to fight in the Middle East and was killed in action in Libya three months later.

They had first met as 11 year-olds through Sunday school, picnics and social gatherings with the Baptist Church in Collins St, Melbourne.

After the war she married Bert Smith, who’d served in both the Army and Air Force and later joined the new Australian airline TAA where he rose to senior executive level.

Jean and Bert had two daughters, four grandchildren and one great grandchild from a marriage of almost 41 years until Bert’s death in 1988.

Jean’s time with the Chemical Warfare Unit started in Melbourne doing chemical research before being posted to Innisfail in North Queensland where the team did extensive research into and experiments with various types of gases on terrain, clothing and volunteers.

Her work there came under the 30-year umbrella of the Official Secrets Act.