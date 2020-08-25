Coronavirus shuts down Daffodil Day harvest at local farm

August in Ellinbank is renowned for a golden hue across Blyth’s daffodil farm. This year, the blooms will linger with about half the crop set to stay in the field.

Coronavirus has shut down the traditional daffodil harvest for the Cancer Council’s annual Daffodil Day fundraiser.

Daffodil Day on Friday will be an online fundraising event, with the community encouraged to buy a “virtual flower.”

But for the Blyth family, there is no money in people buying a virtual flower.

Traditionally it is the busiest time of year for Blyths, who have been supplying daffodils for the annual Cancer Council fundraiser for more than 20 years.

Nick Blyth said the Cancer Council purchased daffodils every year to on-sell as part of its fundraising efforts.

With the fundraiser taking an online approach this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, the daffodils will be left to bloom in Ellinbank.

Of the 50 hectares planted in daffodils, Mr Blyth estimated about half of their crops would go to the Cancer Council.

“Our only source of income is growing flowers.

“The loss of the Cancer Council has been a sizeable impact but COVID has impacted our entire season. The Melbourne flower industry has been hit really hard.

“This year will be left in the field to flower. It is a colourful show for the locals.

“We have plenty of people parking on the side of the road to take photos,” he said.