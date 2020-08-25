BBTA hoping for more players this season with tennis a hit during lockdown

While many sports in the region have had to wait on the sidelines throughout the coronavirus pandemic, one sport that continues to roll on is tennis.

Tennis, under the current stage three restrictions, can be played with one other person, or doubles with people from the same family or household.

Baw Baw Tennis Association secretary and Drouin Tennis Club member Bec Britt said there were some modifications, but it was fantastic that the community is still able to enjoy a hit.

“We are very lucky with tennis, with the restrictions at the moment we can still play, so people can have a hit with their kids and get them out a little,” she said.

The BBTA, which includes the Drouin, Warragul, Yarragon, Trafalgar, Neerim South and Buln Buln tennis clubs recently held its AGM meeting, which had participating teams hoping to see the season begin on time from October 10.

“We are cutting it fine with restrictions supposed to ease on September 13. We do have a bit of time up our sleeve until our season begins, so I’m hoping we get a few more people interested in playing,” Britt said.

While the restrictions are preventing the clubs from holding open days before the season kicks off, most are doing it via email, while Drouin is encouraging any interested players to fill out a survey.

The BBTA consists of Sections 1-4, with section 7 and 9 also appearing last year, but this year Bec said the format was changing.