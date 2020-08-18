Food relief services to remain open during stage three lockdown

Food relief services in Warragul, Longwarry, Neerim South and Drouin will remain open to provide food for those in need during the stage three lockdown.

“If you need help, please ask,” urged Longwarry coordinator Debbie Brown. “All you’ve got to do is call or text.”

Whilst three of the food relief sites will reduce hours, all will remain open and stressed the importance of reaching out for help.

With coronavirus lockdowns resulting in business closures, job losses and cut hours, these food relief services are reporting a change in clientele – and believe the worst is yet to come. Many people have never needed such assistance before.

“It’s going to get worse, it’s going to get really bad,” said Neerim District coordinator Judy Gleeson. “I’m seeing more people who were working, would never need help before. They just can’t afford to live.”

Baw Baw Food Relief at 6/11 Pearse St, Warragul will remain open from 10am to noon on weekdays but its op shop and furniture shop have closed.

Manager Anne Pascoe said the changes were to protect volunteers.

“There’s too much anxiety and feeling a bit vulnerable I suppose,” said Ms Pascoe. “It’s a bit close to home at the moment.”

However, she emphasised the importance of people reaching out for help.

“We are seeing a lot more new people and I think they are people who have never been in this situation.”

In addition, Ms Pascoe said they are helping people on visas who don’t qualify for government assistance and were unable to return home, single parents, those too scared to go into shops and others unable to source meat and vegetables.