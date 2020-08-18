Darnum pass on lesson to others after microwave mishap

Darnum locals Robert and Helen Bormann have a lesson for residents, don’t forget about the contents of your microwave.

Robert decided to warm up his wheat filled heat pack after lunch and set the timer for two minutes, 40 seconds. He pressed go, double checked the time that it was counting down and went into the loungeroom with his cup of tea to continue watching Landline.

He became engrossed in the topic on television, forgetting about his wheat pack. It was only when his wife Helen smelt something burning that he saw what was happening.

“I turned, looked into the kitchen and it was full of smoke. I raced in and saw smoke billowing from the microwave which was somehow still going. I switched it off and then opened all the windows and doors, then stood with my fire extinguisher at the ready,” he said.

Luckily, an afternoon breeze was blowing through and the smoke cleared quickly, giving Robert the chance to remove the microwave, which he placed outside on the path. However, he still wasn’t game enough to open the door until 30 minutes later, which revealed the charred remains of the wheat pack.

Hours later, the pack was still hot, which saw Robert water down the contents to make sure there was no further fire risk.

“Not only is it a horrible mess, the microwave malfunctioned so it’s not getting a second chance. We feel very lucky, a few more minutes and we could have had a major house fire, it’s a big lesson learned that we want to pass on,” Robert said.