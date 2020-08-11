Two abattoirs adapt to new COVID-safe restrictions

Two West Gippsland abattoirs have joined meat processors across the state in adapting processing methods to meet stringent new COVID-safe regulations.

Radford’s Meats in Warragul and Victoria Valley Meat Exports at Trafalgar are both facing an unprecedented level of restriction and COVID compliance this week.

Radfords has reassessed its processing operations to run smaller crews within the new guidelines, while not having to cut its 110-member workforce.

But, at Trafalgar, business has been far from usual since March, after standing down almost 50 staff because of the loss of export markets.

Abattoirs and meat processors across Victoria are being forced to cut production by a third and will introduce some of the most stringent safety measures in industrial history following Premier Daniel Andrews’ announcement last week.

As well as reducing workforce and production by one third, workers in abattoirs will be required to wear gloves, gowns, face masks and shields much like healthcare workers to protect against COVID-19. Employees also will be subject to routine temperature testing and will only be able to work in one workplace.

Thirteen Victorian meat processors have already been impacted by coronavirus outbreaks, linked to more than 500 cases.

Under the new regulations, abattoirs and meat processing plants are the only businesses held to the same rules regardless of whether they are in metropolitan Melbourne or regional Victoria.

Mr Andrews said “meatworks are a really significant challenge for us”.

“There will be some of the most stringent safety protocols that have ever been put in place in any industrial setting,” he said.

Radford’s managing director Rob Radford said they had adjusted their processing operations to ensure they could maintain staff.

“We haven’t put staff off but they have to be properly spaced for occupational, health and safety.

“The main thing is we are still working, it could’ve been far worse. We just have to work with the authorities,” he said.