Home Sport Throup claims bowls final win

Throup claims bowls final win

Posted on by editor
Peter Throup won the momentrum swinging two bowl singles final at Neerim District Bowls Club against runner-up Pat Fraser-Aurisch.

Peter Throup won the momentrum swinging two bowl singles final at Neerim District Bowls Club against runner-up Pat Fraser-Aurisch.

Neerim District Bowls Club crowned Peter Throup as its two bowls singles champion after squeezing in the final against Pat Fraser-Aurisch before coronavirus restrictions returned.
The stage three restrictions introduction in March prevented the club staging unplayed championship games. With the easing of the restrictions, club games were allowed to be played. But with restrictions imminent, time was running out.
In near perfect conditions on a Sunday afternoon, Peter Throup and Pat Fraser-Aurisch played off in the two bowl singles final. For those not in the know, two bowl singles is first to 21.
Peter got an early jump to lead 3/0 before Pat settled to take an 8/3 lead. Peter found his rhythm and jumped out to 16/9 until Pat drew scores level at 18-all. Peter got one to lead 19/18 before Pat got a two to lead 20/19.
Having delivered her two bowls, Pat was holding shot for the game. Peter trailed the jack to his back bowl to pick up two and win the game.
Congratulations to Peter and well done Pat on a great game.

    Tagged with: , , , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature