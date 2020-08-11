Throup claims bowls final win

Neerim District Bowls Club crowned Peter Throup as its two bowls singles champion after squeezing in the final against Pat Fraser-Aurisch before coronavirus restrictions returned.

The stage three restrictions introduction in March prevented the club staging unplayed championship games. With the easing of the restrictions, club games were allowed to be played. But with restrictions imminent, time was running out.

In near perfect conditions on a Sunday afternoon, Peter Throup and Pat Fraser-Aurisch played off in the two bowl singles final. For those not in the know, two bowl singles is first to 21.

Peter got an early jump to lead 3/0 before Pat settled to take an 8/3 lead. Peter found his rhythm and jumped out to 16/9 until Pat drew scores level at 18-all. Peter got one to lead 19/18 before Pat got a two to lead 20/19.

Having delivered her two bowls, Pat was holding shot for the game. Peter trailed the jack to his back bowl to pick up two and win the game.

Congratulations to Peter and well done Pat on a great game.