It’s a case of the weeks that were. With stage three restrictions now reintroduced into regional Victoria, the hope of a full season has quickly faded, with community sport once again sent to the bench.
While it is a disappointing end to what was a bright start for many teams, it’s important to recognise the effort made to get each team and league up off the ground for a small portion of the season.
The work done around community sport in the past few months has been nothing short of incredible, with many challenges conquered and hurdles leapt to see training and junior sport out on the park, with some teams building towards very strong seasons before the cancellation.
While the Gippsland league hasn’t been officially cancelled, it’s a case of what might have been for the under 16 side at Drouin. A blistering start to the year was brought to a halt last week, with the side sitting 3-0 and equal top of the table with Traralgon after what looks to be the final round of the year.
Lead by eight goals in three games from Jacob Konstanty, the Hawks looked like a team who could have challenged for the flag, but will have to wait until 2021 to see if they are still the high flying side they looked to be.
Warragul also started their season extremely well, with a win over both Wonthaggi and Maffra, before falling to Drouin, one that they’ll think slipped away. The team could have quite easily been undefeated if not for a last quarter stumble against the archrival Hawks.
Sport benched again as season comes to a halt
