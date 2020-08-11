Lardner Park makes desperate plea to Baw Baw Shire

Lardner Park has made a desperate plea for Baw Baw Shire assistance as it faces the “very real” prospect of having to close the doors.

Lardner Park chief executive officer Craig Debnam said if Lardner Park had to shut down, the consequences to the local community and council were “dire.”

“It’s hard to contemplate but the future is dire,” he said.

Mr Debnam said the loss of Farm World alone was $2.1 million and there was no “magnificent reserve to draw on.”

At a special council meeting last week to consider budget submissions, Lardner Park asked council to increase its corporate sponsorship from $30,000 to $50,000 and requested an additional $50,000 to help Lardner Park trade through the current crisis.

Mr Debnam said the $50,000 would be a special COVID support payment.

“We need to ensure we can survive and get out the other side.

“The events industry has been 100 per cent affected since everything closed on March 16. We have no revenue available due to the closure of large-scale public events,” he said.

Council was told Lardner Park hosts 130 events a year and employed six full time staff. As a result of coronavirus, they had already lost two full time and two casual staff.

“The restrictions brought about by COVID has seen Farm World and all events cancelled. There is no income to supplement the operation,” he said.

Mr Debnam said Farm World was the premier event hosted by Lardner Park each year but the organisation had diversified its portfolio of events.

He said he took over the CEO role in December and it had been a baptism of fire.

But, pre-COVID, he said the board had looked at a plan to diversify from the traditional spaces.

Mr Debnam said there were great opportunities to develop an agri-innovation park at the facility rather than relying on the peaks and troughs of events.