Checkpoint moved from Longwarry to Nar Nar Goon

A vehicle checkpoint at Longwarry has been relocated to Nar Nar Goon.

The checkpoint, set up four weeks ago, has been relocated for operational reasons and in an attempt to prevent metropolitan residents travelling along backroads into Baw Baw Shire.

Amid concerns that Cardinia Shire residents east of Nar Nar Goon will now have free rein to travel into the shire, Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood has urged businesses to check for identification.

The Longwarry checkpoint was relocated to Snell Rd, Nar Nar Goon from Sunday night.

Baw Baw police services area inspector Alison Crombie said the Longwarry road block was established by road policing command and had been run by Southern Metro Region officers.

She said as with a number of checkpoints, police had re-evaluated the operations and some checkpoints had been relocated in an attempt to more effectively intercept residents illegally travelling out of stage four areas.

Insp Crombie said Baw Baw police had not been involved in resourcing the Longwarry checkpoint but had been active in patrolling backroads.

She said highway patrol officers would continue to patrol backroad areas into Baw Baw Shire and officers also were randomly checking trains as they arrived at Drouin and Warragul.

Some community members are concerned relocating the checkpoint will provide an open gate for Cardinia Shire residents to travel into the Warragul and Drouin area for shopping, putting local residents at risk.

There are currently 76 cases in Cardinia Shire. Postcode data shows none of the cases are in the rural areas of Bunyip, Garfield, Tynong and Tonimbuk.