Serong’s star rising

Caleb Serong has been named the NAB Rising Star nominee for Round 8 after his stellar performance in trying conditions against the Cats last Monday night.
The former Warragul junior collected 22 disposals, laid seven tackles and kicked a brilliant goal from the pocket in the Dockers loss, which came in driving rain at Optus Stadium.
Serong seemed to thrive in the wet conditions winning plenty of the footy, while also keeping Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield quiet in the process, turning the heads of many footy experts post game.
The former Gippsland Power player co-captained the Vic Country side last year, where he burst onto the scene as an influential player both on the ball and when playing forward, named in the under 18 All-Australian side.
He debuted against the Gold Coast Suns in Round 4 and has since held his spot, building on his performances each week culminating in his best so far against the Cats in Round 8.
Serong said he was beginning to feel more comfortable at the level and was continuing to focus on improving his game.
“I’m just going about my business trying to play consistent footy week in and week out and get better. I feel like each week I am getting better, learning and improving my craft. For me I’m just focused on getting better and playing my part in the team,” Serong said during his press conference this week.
With Warragul his former junior club, they will receive the NAB AFL Recognition Award comprising of financial and practical resources to further the development of players at the club valued at $2500.
Warragul president Michael Ireland said the money will go towards further development for the club and added how fantastic it was to see Caleb doing well.
